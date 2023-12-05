One of the country's largest shopping centres is to get its own police station, after a sharp increase in theft and fraud.

Alongside the rise the Trafford Centre in Manchester says it has also seen a number of groups bringing weapons into the centre.

In November, a group of masked males were arrested after being found near the Trafford Centre with machetes and balaclavas.

CCTV first captured the group before local police officers, transport officers, and security staff from the shopping centre detained them.

Three youths were also arrested in September after police saw them carrying a machete and a large knife into the Trafford Centre.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) transport unit visited the site in plain clothes and made the arrests.

The shopping centre will have police patrolling over Christmas. Credit: MEN Media

The force will now be paid by The Trafford Centre to patrol the area full time.

Operating as a neighbourhood team, the station will be manned by one inspector, one sergeant, and six police constables.

The team will be fully operational by January 2024, but some will be put in place over the busy Christmas period.

The Trafford Centre says the aim is to "create a safer shopping experience for visitors".

In a statement it said: "In partnership with Greater Manchester Police, the new initiative will be fully funded by the Trafford Centre for the next three years and will provide a continued and highly visible presence to reassure people who work and visit the centre."

Simon Layton, Centre Director at Trafford Centre, said: "The introduction of a full onsite police team reflects our commitment to providing a secure and welcoming environment for our visitors and retailers, whilst strengthening our ongoing relationship with Greater Manchester Police."

