An Asda supermarket worker has been jailed for one year after processing thousands of pounds in false refunds to finance a luxury shopping spree.

Aaron Hughes, 30, was working at an Asda in Winsford when he paid himself £26,775 over a three-month period via false refunds in 2022.

Chester Crown Court heard Hughes was caught after the store noticed a suspicious number of refund transactions and launched an internal investigation at the end of 2022.

When asked about the transactions, Aaron Hughes initially lied and claimed he had committed the fraud because he was being blackmailed and had to make weekly payments.

The reality was very different, with Hughes using the money to buy designer shoes and clothes at shops like Harrods and Selfridges, as well as paying for luxury trips away.

The case was heard at Chester Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

He was confronted at work and admitted to his employers he had photographed products from the shop floor using his mobile phone which he then processed as refunds to himself.

Cheshire Police said: "During questioning Hughes admitted that he had stolen the money, but he attempted to claim that he was being blackmailed and forced to pay £500 a week.

"However, following enquiries officers were able to establish that Hughes had actually spent the money on high value spending trips to Harrods and Selfridges, along with luxury trips away."

Constable Rebecca Sadler said: “Hughes has proven himself to be a prolific liar and his actions are down to nothing but greed.

"During his short three-month crime spree, he managed to steal almost £27,000 from his employers, to fund his luxury spending sprees and trips away.

"He thought he could go under the radar, and even following his arrest, Hughes continued to tell blatant lies to officers. Thankfully, he has now been held accountable and is facing the consequences of his actions.”

Hughes has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation at Chester Crown Court.

