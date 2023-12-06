A number of homes in Ulverston have been evacuated as a precaution following the discovery of a potential electrical issue within an address on Steel Street.

Police were called at 1:30pm on Wednesday 6 December following a report of concern for the welfare of an individual.

Officers attended the scene and identified a suspicious item within the house.

As a safety precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to the scene to make an assessment.

A 100m cordon was put in place and some nearby homes have been evacuated.

Residents who were moved out of their homes are being provided alternative accommodation until this incident has been resolved.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Chief Superintendent Mick Bird, Cumbria Constabulary, said:

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time there is no known threat to any person.

"The action to evacuate residents from neighbouring properties is a precautionary one, whilst we await an assessment by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

"Our officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.

"We thank those impacted by the evacuation for their ongoing patience. As soon as it is deemed safe to do so, they will be allowed to return to their homes."