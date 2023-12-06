American actress Kristen Stewart has been seen in Manchester ahead of Chanel's annual Métiers d’Art show.

Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter has had a major transformation with a huge canopy above the road as the city prepares to host the show for the first time.

The 600-strong guestlist includes big names from the worlds of fashion, film and music who will attend the exclusive event on Thursday 8 December, with rumours Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet may attend.

First to be caught on camera is Kristen Stewart, best known for her role in the Twilight saga, who was pictured outside the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre on Wednesday 6 December.

The award-winning actress has starred in campaigns for the luxury designer, including Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

Thomas Street in Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Other celebrities rumoured to be attending include Manchester United legend David Beckham and wife Victoria.

It has also been said that Vogue US editor Anna Wintour could be in attendance.

The Métiers d’Art show, which translates as “Master of arts”, is expected to take place from 5-8pm on Thursday 8 December.

Attendees will then be heading to Victoria Baths for a glamorous after-party.

On Friday the baths will open to the public for a retrospective exhibition, supported by Chanel.

