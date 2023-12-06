A pensioner has received a prison sentence after he hit and killed a pedestrian - despite being told by a doctor to stop driving due to poor eyesight.

Neil Pemberton, 81, was travelling down the A666 in a Honda Jazz at 18mph over the 30mph speed limit in Blackburn when he hit 80-year-old Peter Westwell on 17 March 2022.

Peter, from Billington, suffered serious injuries after being thrown into the air, and died at the scene.

Pemberton, from Blackburn, was told to stop driving by a doctor in 2013, after he failed an eyesight test.

In the test, it was found that Pemberton's sight was so bad he was only able to read a car number plate from 2.5 metres away. The legal requirement is 20 metres.

In 2016, another test found that he had no vision in his right eye and very poor vision in his left eye. He was once again told not to drive, but ignored the advice.

Like Pemberton, Peter Westwell was also told he needed to stop driving by a doctor.

Peter Westwell was 80 when he died, and recently stopped driving after his doctor told him to stop. Credit: Lancashire Police

His daughter Hazel said: “Dad was walking that day because he had been told by his doctor and his family that he needed to stop driving so he did."

At Preston Crown Court, Pemberton pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on Wednesday 6 December.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Judge Simon Medland KC said Pemberton "selfishly prioritised his own convenience" by continuing to drive and was "repeatedly dishonest" when he re-applied for his licence and indicated to the DVLA there was nothing wrong with his eye-sight.

After the sentencing, Hazel said: "My dad was an active, fit, kind, loving family man.

"He fought and worked hard to stay independent and for him to die as a result of someone else’s selfish actions is almost impossible for us to bear."

Detective Sgt Helen Parkinson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "First and foremost, my thoughts today are with Peter Westwell’s loved ones.

"They have lost a much-loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend in what was an entirely avoidable tragedy.

"Very sadly and ironically Peter was walking that day as he had been told he couldn’t drive for medical reasons."

