The family of a woman who died following a road traffic collision near a retail park in Tameside have paid tribute to their "matriarch and biggest shining light".

Ann Bates, 82, passed away on 26 November, after being hit by a car on Manchester Road in Audenshaw, close to Snipe Retail Park on Manchester Road on 20 November.

The driver remained at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Ann passed away at Salford Royal Hospital surrounded by her loved ones, and leaves behind her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her family has released this tribute:

" Ann was a strong woman, proud of her roots and her independence. She had wonderful lessons to teach those that came after her.

"She had an open-minded outlook on her life allowing her to constantly grow as a person.

" She loved to talk and discuss life and the world with people, believing truly that life is to be nothing but lived with love and adventure in our hearts.

" We know that wherever she is now, she’s dancing, she’s singing, she’s smiling with a glass of bubbles in her hand.

"That’s how we will always remember her. Ann will always be irreplaceable.

" With her passing our family has lost its constant, its matriarch and its biggest shining light. Our hearts are heavy as we now try to build a life on her teachings, her outlook and her aspirations for us all.

"We hope you are at peace."

The family has also thanked North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Police and Salford Royal Hospital.

