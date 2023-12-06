A woman died at home after medics were unable to get through to her GP for six hours to urge her to immediately go into hospital.Barbara Osbaldeston was found dead at her home, in Lea near Preston, on 9 November 2023.

The 64-year-old had recently undergone blood tests at the Royal Preston Hospital which revealed she had critically low potassium levels.

Staff at the hospital laboratory tried to call Miss Osbaldeston's GP but were unable to get through to them for six hours as the phone line "was consistently engaged".

When they finally got through to the Park Medical Practice in Ashton-on-Ribble, Miss Osbaldeston's GP tried to call her but there was no answer and she was later found dead.

Staff at the hospital laboratory tried to call the GP surgery but the phones were engaged for six hours. Credit: LancsLive/MEN

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Preston Hospital, revealed a rapid review investigation had been launched earlier in 2023 after clinicians raised concerns over Miss Osbaldeston's care.An inquest at Preston Coroner's Court heard that Miss Osbaldeston, a retired industrial machinist, died from coronary artery disease and hypokalaemia - low potassium. Bowel cancer was recorded as a contributory factor.Area Coroner Kate Bisset returned a narrative conclusion and said: "Barbara Osbaldeston died on November 9, 2022, at her home address.

"She had previously had bowel cancer resulting in a stoma which later developed high output, triggering episodes of low potassium and sodium."Following hospital admissions in September and October 2022, Miss Osbaldeston underwent blood tests which revealed low potassium levels.

"The hospital laboratory attempted to contact Miss Osbaldeston's GP to communicate an urgent need to attend hospital for treatment but the phone line was engaged consistently so it took six hours for that result to be communicated to the GP surgery."Following the results from the laboratory, the GP surgery attempted to contact Miss Osbaldeston from 4.40pm onwards but were unable to reach her and thus her low potassium was untreated and contributed to her death."