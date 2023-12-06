Police in Manchester city centre are handing out "you’ve been robbed cards" to members of the public who have their phones or valuables on show.

It's to give people a nudge to get them to hide their mobile phone or valuable in a bag or pocket, away from view, to try and reduce personal robberies and thefts, especially in the busy festive period.

Police say m any thieves are opportunities and look out for targets that are distracted, and if you’re using your phone, it could be snatched from your hand if you’re not paying attention to your surroundings.

The cards are to remind people to be extra vigilant Credit: GMP

Detective Superintendent Dave Meeney of Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester district said: "It can happen so easily, we want the public to be equipped with as much knowledge as possible about crime prevention and how to reduce your chances of becoming a victim.

" We have brought out a new initiative where officers provide ‘you’ve been robbed cards’ to members of the public who are walking with their phone on view or even texting and walking whilst out and about in the city centre.

" If you are out and about, be wary, look around you and be present.

"Please keep your phone hidden away and zipped in a bag or place belongings under your table when in a busy restaurant or bar or even in your pocket, making it harder for criminals reach.

"Simple things like this can reduce your chances of becoming a victim."

DS Meeney continued: " These type of thefts happen so quickly with some instances taking less than a minute for the offender to approach the victim and steal the phone away.

" I hope that these cards can be used positively to reduce robberies and prevent crime across Greater Manchester."

Police are reminding people not to confront criminals or risk your own safety for the sake of your mobile phone or valuables.

People can register their mobile phone on: To register your mobile: The Police National Mobile Property Register - NMPR.