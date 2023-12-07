Waste collectors in Warrington have ended industrial action after more than two months following a deal between the local council and Unite.

An agreement has been made on pay and work conditions which will see bin collections resume straight away.

From Friday 8 December collections will begin in Warrington, but the council has warned it will take time to gather waste that has piled up since October.

Cllr Hans Mundry, Leader of the Council is "pleased" strike action has come to an end.

He said: "We know people will want bin collections to get back to normal quickly. Please bear with us as we'll be collecting significant volumes of waste and recycling, while also getting waste services employees back into work."

Earlier this month, Warrington Council lost legal action in the High Court where they tried to end strikes.

The council set up temporary waste collection points in Oxford and Victoria Park to deal with the increased waste. These sites have now closed.

However, the extended opening hours at the community recycling centres will stay in place.

The strikes were planned to run until Christmas Eve, and would have been the end of five rounds of industrial action since 3 October.

Staff walked out of work on the following dates: 3 to 16 October, 24 October to 6 November, 8 to 20 November and 21 November to 4 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...