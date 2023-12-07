Celebrities from across the world have arrived in Manchester for Chanel's annual Métiers d'Art show.

The exclusive show has been held in cities across the world, including Tokyo, New York, Dallas, Shanghai, Rome and Edinburgh.

This year, celebrities will be walking through Thomas Street in Manchester's Northern Quarter. The invite-only event will be followed by an after party at Victoria Baths.

Kristen Stewart

First to be caught on camera was Kristen Stewart, best known for her role in the Twilight saga, who was pictured outside the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre on Wednesday 6 December.

The award-winning actress has starred in campaigns for the luxury designer, including Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

Actress Kristen Stewart was spotted in Manchester ahead of the event. Credit: MEN Media

Hugh Grant

The British icon was spotted getting out of his car to enter Manchester's Stock Exchange, a 5-star hotel near Albert Square.

His co-star in upcoming film Wonka, Timothée Chalamet, is also expected to attend the event.

Fake Kate Moss

Shoppers in Ancoats were surprised to see supermodel Kate Moss in Aldi just hours before the event.

Another passer-by snapped a selfy with the star, presumably on her way to the catwalk.

Unfortunately, it was later revealed that it was a very accurate lookalike with an equally convincing bodyguard.

Local response

Local businesses in the Northern Quarter have taken full advantage of the international event, welcoming regulars and supermodels alike to Manchester.

Karaoke Bar The Millstone welcomed celebrities to Thomas Street, even inviting them to come into a drink before their catwalk.

The Millstone welcomes Chanel stars Credit: Glen Mitchell

Iconic Indian restaurant This & That is also offering free curries throughout the event for anyone who comes in. With the potential of sub-zero temperatures and heavy rain, a warm curry might be just what the celebrities need.

This & That are offering free hot meals during the event Credit: ClintsInc

The Victoria Baths will be open to the public on Friday 8 December for a retrospective exhibition, supported by Chanel.

Other celebrities who are recognised brand ambassadors include actress Margot Robbie, actor Timothée Chalamet and model and actor Lily-Rose Depp.

The Jenner-Kardashian family are often in attendance at high-profile fashion shows so many are hoping for the likes of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to make an appearance, as well as Kylie Jenner who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

Others with ties to the region are rumoured to make an appearance, such as Manchester United legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria, and Harry Styles, with his hometown of Holmes Chapel just down the road.