Report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Delamere Special School in Flixton has received a new coach thanks to the Manchester philanthropist Michael Josephson MBE.

Every year he holds a star studded Christmas Ball in Manchester, which this year raised over £1 million.

The children at Delamere School has no idea they were getting a new coach, as Michael surprised them with the delivery after their Christmas Carol concert.

Michael said: "So we’re giving a coach to this wonderful school, to these wonderful children and teachers and parents, to change their lives and make them mobile so they can get around

"This year we raised £1,068,000 and over five years we’ve raised over three and a half million from the ball and it’s thanks to all my supporters the Baker family and many other donors who came to the ball this year who helped us raise these huge sums.

"We’ve picked four core charity’s. Variety, the children’s charity, is one of the beneficiaries this year. It’s amazing to come down and see the difference we’re making. It puts a smile on my face and a tear in my eye to see."

This year's charity ball raised more than £1 million Credit: ITV Granada

Michael continued: "They’ve been telling me their old bus stopped working and they wanted to go to Chester last week.

"Going out into the wide world makes a difference but they couldn’t do that.

"We’ve brought magic to Delamere School.

"Father Christmas is busy because he’s got a lot to do but his elf is here today to bring magic and smiles to many children’s faces."

The children were delighted, tellling Granada Reports: "It's amazing" "we can go on trips" "I want to go to an Aquarium."

The children's first trip out on the new bus will be next week when they go to Chester.

