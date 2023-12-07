Manchester is about to become the epicentre of fashion greats as luxury designer brand Chanel holds its annual Métiers d'Art show in the city centre.

The region has long-been recognised for its wealth of creativity, being the birthplace of music legends like brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, The Stone Roses and Joy Division.

In recent years, the city has become a hub of TV and film with the expansion of Media City and the relocation of media organisations to the region.

Now, it's preparing to welcome a 600-strong guest list of fashion goods and greats for a high-profile fashion show.

The brand has taken over Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter. Credit: MEN Media

When is it happening?

The event is happening on Thursday 7 December between 5pm and 8pm.

Where is it happening?

While the exact location of the show has not been directly announced, the construction of a huge canopy above Thomas Street in Northern Quarter has given the public a good idea of where it will be.

The invite-only event will be followed by an after party at Victoria Baths.

The baths will be open to the public on Friday 8 December for a retrospective exhibition, supported by Chanel.

Actress Kristen Stewart was spotted in Manchester ahead of the event. Credit: MEN Media

Who will be there?

The guest list has not been released to the public but those rumoured to be attending include many of the brand's famous ambassadors.

Actress Kristen Stewart, who has starred in a number of Chanel campaigns, was spotted outside a hotel in the city centre on Wednesday.

Other celebrities who are recognised brand ambassadors include actress Margot Robbie, actor Timothée Chalamet and model and actor Lily-Rose Depp.

Timothee Chalamet is one of the stars rumoured to be attending the show. Credit: PA Images

The Jenner-Kardashian family are often in attendance at high-profile fashion shows so many are hoping for the likes of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to make an appearance, as well as Kylie Jenner who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

Others with ties to the region are rumoured to make an appearance, such as Manchester United legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria, and Harry Styles, with his hometown of Holmes Chapel just down the road.

Why is it in Manchester?

Chanel has not commented on its choice to hold the event in the city, but the invitation included an array of Manchester-themed items.

One member of a lifestyle content creator team Manchester Finest received an invitation to the event and shared details of the contents on social media.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the blog wrote: "The invitation itself boasts designs from local legend Peter Saville, with an issue of Chanel’s own Chaos magazine filled with nods to Manchester, as well as a cashmere scarf emblazoned with the legendary CC of Chanel and MCR on it."

