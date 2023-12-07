The family of a woman from Liverpool, who died after being hit by a car on Sunday 3 December, have paid tribute to her.Mary Grazulis, 92, was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Focus car on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at 5.47pm.Emergency services attended, but Mary sadly passed away from her injuries.In a tribute, her family said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by Mary’s sudden and tragic death. She was a cherished member of our family and will be dearly missed.”

Mary Grazulis died after being hit by a car on Canning Street in Liverpool on Sunday 3 December. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mary’s family at this tragic time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.“I continue to appeal for information about this incident and if anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage in the area in question at the time, please get in touch with our team.”

Mohamed Mahadi, 33 has been charged with causing death by careless driving, and causing death whilst driving an uninsured vehicle.

He has been remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 2 January.

