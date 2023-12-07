A plane crash which killed a pilot in the Isle of Man was 'likely' a deliberate act, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has said.

Karl Bettoney died on Monday 17 July 2023 after a light aircraft he was piloting crashed into Bradda Head in Port Erin.

He took off from Ronaldsway Airport at 11:31am and then flew to the southwest of the island.

The aircraft later turned towards Bradda Head and collided into the side of the cliff.

The Isle of Man's Coroner of Inquests is yet to conclude his investigation.

An investigation by AAIB found 'no evidence of any technical faults' with the aircraft that would have prevented Mr Bettoney from avoiding the cliff.

They also found he had been suffering with difficulties with anxiety and sleep for a number of months leading up to the flight.

The AAIB also said: 'During the flight the pilot had made several phone calls to a family member which indicated that he did not intend to return from the flight.’

The full report can be found here.

