Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a man was found at a house in Salford.

The 43-year-old was discovered in the early hours of Thursday 7 December at a house in Greater Cheetham Street West in Higher Broughton.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The location of the murder scene is a property near the junction with Grecian Street close to Albert Park.In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.35am this morning (Thursday 7 December 2023), officers attended a property and found a body of a man at an address on Great Cheetham Street, Salford.

"A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody for questioning.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage. Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and no threat to the wider community."

Anyone with any information, relevant footage such as mobile, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam that could assist Greater Manchester Police in this investigation is asked to contact the force on 0161 856 5235 / 5049 or 5187, quoting log number 218 of 07/12/2023.

This afternoon locals reported that armed police officers were in the vicinity. Greater Manchester Police confirmed their presence was linked to the murder investigation.