Ricky Hatton and Jane Couch inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Two greats of British boxing are getting global recognition for being pioneers of their sport.

Ricky Hatton and Jane Couch will join the likes of legendary fighters Mohammed Ali and Lennox Lewis by being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

It is a special honour for the former world champions who have enjoyed success both in and out of the ring.

Champion Ricky Hatton holds WBU belt after his KO' win - 2002 Credit: PA

Ricky said: "When I first started boxing in the local boxing gym, when I was lacing the gloves on I never thought by the end of my career I'd be in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

It's jaw-dropping to be honest, I thought I was being pranked. I must admit when I put the phone down I was a bit teary-eyed, it's something really special that."

Jane Couch was Britain's first licensed professional female boxer Credit: Michael Stephens/PA Archive

25 years ago, having a British woman in the hall of fame would have been impossible.

Women were banned from professional boxing in the UK until amateur fighter Jane Couch won a landmark legal battle to change the sport forever.

Today, came global acclaim.

Jane said: "I had 39 professional fights and won five world titles and I was honoured with the MBE but I think this tops it all. It's just unbelievable for me, it's still sinking in."

