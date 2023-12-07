Stormy weather conditions and staff shortages have led to continued travel disruption in the Isle of Man.

Ferry services have been cancelled, with both the 8:45am crossing from Douglas to Heysham and the return journey scrapped due to adverse weather.

Passengers of the Manxman are being asked to contact the Steam Packet Company on 01624 661661 to make alternative arrangements.

It follows a night of further cancellations, after the Manxman's 7:45pm crossing was also dropped due to poor weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Man's only airport has been hit by delays after 'unexpected staff sickness' in the air traffic control team.

Two flights faced a two-hour delay:

07:05 Loganair flight LM681 to Liverpool - Delayed until: 09:05

07:10 Loganair flight LM693 to Manchester - Delayed until: 09:10

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Ronaldsway Airport said: 'We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this morning’s delayed opening.

'Our Air Traffic Control (ATC) faced staffing challenges due to illness, a vulnerable area given the extensive training required.

'A big shoutout to our resilient ATC team! Despite difficulties, they remain committed to supporting the airport and ensuring smooth operations.

'We anticipate no further disruptions today, and our dedication to ongoing training continues.'

Ronaldsway Airport is the only airport in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain until 4:00pm this afternoon.

They say outbreaks of rain will turn heavy and persistent from mid-morning, widely giving 10-20mm across the island, with a risk of 20-40mm over higher ground.

The team has warned of difficult driving conditions, with areas of standing water as well as a risk of localised flooding.

