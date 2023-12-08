Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Liverpool Echo

A car has smashed into the entrance of a store in Liverpool.Merseyside Police were called to Boots on Edge Lane on Thursday 7 December, following reports of a black car smashing into the front entrance.

Officers said the Volkswagen Tiguan had already crashed into three parked vehicles outside before entering the premises.The car ran straight over a metal bollard and through a glass window.

Shoppers, including one with a pram, took cover as the vehicle smashed into a number of aisles.

Joan Crawley, 72, from Liverpool, said she was just "inches" away from being hit as she queued to pay.She said: "I was inside Boots coming down towards the till, there was a big load of people waiting and I was at the back of that - which was just by the front door. Next thing is I heard an almighty crash when all the frame of the door, window and everything came down."This car came flying at me through the door and missed me by about four or five inches. It came at me and just slammed in."I couldn't move and it just went on with people coming over and trying to get us outside, but then shock took over and I was just no good."

The Volkswagen Tiguan crashed into three parked vehicles outside before entering the premises. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Another shopper Sandra Lamey, 52, said: "I was just going into Marks and Spencer to pick up a parcel. It was frightening because of the speed of the vehicle."It smashed into three other cars outside before going through the front of the shop. There were people screaming."Nobody was hurt and cars are replaceable, there could have been a lot of people there at the front of that Boots, it could have been a lot worse."I called the police and fire and got everybody out the shop, everybody was just in shock."

