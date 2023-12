A former Greater Manchester Police officer who was jailed for five years after being convicted of sex offences has had his reduced to three years.

Adnan Ali, who entered not guilty pleas, had been convicted of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.

Judge Dennis Watson handed him jail sentences of between two and three years for each sex assault, and five years for each misconduct offence.

The trial judge had said all sentences would run concurrently – making a total of five years.

Jurors heard that the 37-year-old had been serving with Greater Manchester Police when the offences were committed.

Ali had been serving with Greater Manchester Police Credit: MEN Media

They heard that he had sexually assaulted three victims, aged between 15 and 18, and sent sexual messages while working on the Greater Manchester Police cadet scheme and apprenticeship programme.

Prosecutors told how Ali had worked as a volunteer “police cadet leader” and a “student officer development and assessment coordinator”.

Lawyers representing Ali had argued, at a recent Court of Appeal hearing in London, that the total five-year term was “manifestly excessive”.

PC Adnan Ali had won numerous awards for his work with young people and had been highly regarded by some of his colleagues. Credit: MEN Media

Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mr Justice Bennathan and Judge Guy Kearl decided that the five-year misconduct terms were “too long” and should be reduced to three years.

They said his total sentence would therefore be three years.

Ali had also appealed against his conviction – but the three judges dismissed that challenge.

