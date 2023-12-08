Watch the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in Manchester

Film, TV and music stars descended on Manchester for the Chanel Metiers d’Art show on Thursday, 7 December.

Hugh Grant took time out from promoting his latest film Wonka to watch the fashion show alongside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

The couple, who married in 2018, were seated next to Narnia actress Tilda Swinton.

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein Credit: PA Images

The fashion show that took place on Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter lasted 15 minutes.

Models and guests were protected from the pouring rain by a tall glass canopy that was erected over the road for the occasion.

Music star Liam Gallagher’s children Gene and Lennon were sat in the front row dressed in Chanel, alongside rappers Aitch and Bugzy Malone, both from Manchester.

Meanwhile Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, actress Jenna Coleman and Alexa Chung were among the other celebrities spotted watching the show.

Tilda Swinton leaving the after-party at Victoria Baths Credit: PA Images

Thomas Street in Manchester was closed after it was transformed into a catwalk for one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events.

The Métiers d’Art show, which translates as “Master of arts” lasted just 15 minutes.

Following the show, VIPS were whisked off to an afterparty held at Victoria Baths. On Friday, 8 December, the baths will open to the public for a retrospective exhibition, supported by Chanel.

