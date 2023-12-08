Hugh Grant and his wife Anna have donated £20,000 to Burnley plumber James Anderson.

Dubbed 'Britain's kindest plumber', James Anderson set up Depher, which stands for Disabled and Elderly, Plumbing and Heating Emergency Response, in 2017.

The community interest company provides work free of charge for people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Since 2017, Depher has helped more than half a million people all over the country and relies on donations from members of the public.

James and the Depher team help people all over the country Credit: ITV News

Now, Hollywood actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna have donated £20,000 to Depher, as a 'Christmas gift'.

James Anderson said: "This wonderful and humbling donation of £20,000 will give hope to thousands of people, families and children, especially with the cost of living crisis."They both have my lifetime of respect and love."

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein, who have been in Manchester for the Chanel fashion show, have donated tens of thousands of pounds to Depher in the past.

James said the latest support brings the total they've donated to £75,000.

