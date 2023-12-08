An actor from the Isle of Man is due to make his Broadway debut next year.

Joe Locke is set to take on the role of Tobias in the upcoming adaptation of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Locke rose to fame co-starring in the Netflix TV show 'Heartstopper' as Charlie Spring, a gay teenager who falls in love with a popular classmate played by Kit Connor.

Since then, he has also been cast as Wiccan in the upcoming Marvel TV series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Joe Locke co-stars in the hit Netflix show 'Heartstopper'. Credit: Netflix

Locke grew up in the Isle of Man, attending Ballakermeen High School in Douglas.

He auditioned for his Netflix role through an open casting call, and was chosen amongst 10,000 other teenagers who applied to play the character.

The Heartstopper star will now take to the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from Wednesday 31 January.

