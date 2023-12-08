A man who died following a fire at an Indian restaurant has been named by his family.

The 22-year-old man, who has now been named as Geri Rapo, died in the fire that ripped through The Lime Tree Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant and takeaway on Bolton Road in Farnworth, Bolton on 27 November 2023.

It wasn't until 2 November that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service discovered human remains in the wreckage.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of the building, which detectives believe was being used as a cannabis farm.

A criminal investigation is now under way and police have confirmed that the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “I speak on behalf of the whole investigation team when I say the thoughts of everyone remain with the victim’s family.

"Specially trained officers have been deployed to support them at this difficult time and we can only imagine the pain of their loss.

“Extensive work remains ongoing with regards to the activities at the building in the time leading up to the fire.

"We are committed to establishing the set of circumstances that led to this tragic event and will leave no stone unturned when it comes to uncovering any criminal offences that may have taken place."

