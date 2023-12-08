Pep Guardiola says City has 'lived like a cat' for too long after recent slump

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his club's recent string of defeats and ties has delivered a much-needed reality check to his players.

In a press conference, Guardiola said he and his players have enjoyed being stroked "like a cat" for too long after their recent treble win and it was time they were given a shake.

His comments come after Manchester City lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on Wednesday 6 December, causing them to drop to the fourth spot in the Premier League table and in danger of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola said: "The club needed it. One month ago I thought the club needed a shake, to be shaken. The bad results can help you to live that.

“For the players it’s a good challenge to say: ‘Aston Villa were miles better than all of us, so imagine the other ones’.

“The club, all the organisation, (know) we can be out of the Champions League next season, so we have to work hard. As soon as we realise (it) we come out of here quicker."

Manchester City completed a historic domestic treble by winning the Champions League. Credit: AP

Prior to their loss against Aston Villa, Manchester City faced a run of back-to-back draws in the Premier League, tying with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham.

However, Guardiola refused to be pessimistic ahead of their match against Luton on Sunday, 10 December.

“As a manager I sometimes need that, I need that challenge,” said Guardiola at a press conference to preview Sunday’s game at Luton.

“I think for everyone it is good. I think it’s necessary to live that.

“For a long time, we’ve lived like a cat (strokes head) and (known) how good we are.

“We need it to say: ‘Guys this business – it’s terrible’. You are unbeatable and then, oh my God, you cannot win one game – from nothing.

“Maybe for myself first, I need that challenge to prove myself, that I’m a good manager, to help the players overcome that situation."

Guardiola also dismissed suggestions of complacency within his squad, insisting that standards remained high.

He said: “It’s not about complacency. Complacency is arriving late to training, not training good, not doing a good job, it not mattering what happens.

“I’m talking just about bad results. Bad results help you to understand. When you lose games, it is necessary. It’s necessary to live that.

“After, (you) make a step forward. It’s the only way.”

