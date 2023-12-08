Police are "extremely concerned for the welfare" of a pensioner who has been missing for more than three days.

Brian Blakeman was last seen in Skelmersdale on 5 December around 9am in navy jeans and a blue fleece jacket, with an Everton FC badge attached to it.

His daughter Tracey said the Everton fan was last seen by his partner having breakfast before heading out for a walk.

It is believed that Brian has dementia, and police have said "he might appear to be confused."

A picture of Brian was shown to nearly 40,000 people at Goodison Park before his club's match against Newcastle.

Since his disappearance, Lancashire Police have called on local residents to check their gardens, garages, and sheds for Brian.

A police helicopter is involved in the search, alongside search dogs and a mounted rescue team.

Beacon Country Park, the old golf course near Dalton, and the Tawd Valley Park have been searched extensively.

The police are now focusing on open areas which include south of Digmoor and the Pimbo industrial estate.

Officers conducting the search are appealing for anyone who was driving in the Skelmersdale area on 5 December to check their dash cam footage for any sightings of Brian.

Police are also looking to speak to the driver of a black SUV who was on Beacon Lane around 3.30pm on the day Brian went missing.

In footage obtained by officers, a man who could potentially be Brian can be seen walking down the road, but a black SUV blocks him from view.

The police force has praised the Skelmersdale community for their support in finding Brian.

In a statement, they said: "The public's support as we search for Brian, 77, has been invaluable and we know just how concerned they are for him – the community spirit shown by the people of Skelmersdale has been heartfelt.

"We all want the same outcome, to find Brian safely and get him back to his family and loved ones.

"Thank you all for your support, and again we urge anyone who thinks they have seen Brian to come forward."

