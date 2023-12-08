A woman who died after crashing her car during a police pursuit has been named.

Xena Georgiou, 20, was driving a BMW when she crashed into a row of parked cars on Marsland Road in Sale, Trafford on Sunday 3 December.

The crash, which left her passenger in critical condition, came after police began to pursue her car when it failed to stop.

Xena was cut out of the car by emergency services, but later died in hospital. A man who has not been named was also in the vehicle, and is still in a critical condition

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting an investigation into the pursuit and crash, which is in its "very early stages".

In a statement from the IOPC, Xena's family paid tribute to the "joy and love" she brought to their lives. Other tributes have been paid to her on social media.

Xena crashed into a row of cars after failing to stop for police Credit: MEN Media

They said: "Our daughter Xena was a beautiful, loving and caring girl who has lost her life in tragic circumstances.

"This is heartbreaking for us all and there are no words to explain how we are feeling at this devastating time."We want to remember Xena for all the joy and love she brought to our lives; sadly taken away far too soon.

"We would kindly request our privacy is respected so, as a family, we can grieve for the loss of our gorgeous girl."

Following a referral from Greater Manchester Police the IOPC has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision.

