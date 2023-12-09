A young barman has died more than three months after he was assaulted.

George Fenlon, 23, suffered serious head injuries when he was attacked on The Strand in Blackpool, at around 2am on 15 August.

Mr Fenlon, who worked at the town's Revolution bar, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but never regained consciousness and died on 22 November with his family by his side.

Rhys Jones, 26, of Hampton Street, Cannock, Staffordshire, was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent prior to Mr Fenlon's death.

Lancashire Police say it is now liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

An inquest, opened into Mr Fenlon's death on 8 December at Blackpool Town Hall, heard he collapsed and lost consciousness following the attack.

During the brief hearing, Senior Coroner Coroner Alan Wilson said: "The background circumstances are that it was on the 15th of August, 2023, when George was the victim of an assault in Blackpool town centre.

"He was said to have ultimately collapsed and lost consciousness and over the subsequent weeks he remained in the Royal Preston Hospital but is reported to have not fully regained consciousness.

"He was treated in the critical care unit and despite intensive treatment in relation to his injuries they were deemed ultimately to be unsurvivable."

A post-mortem examination carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour ruled Mr Fenlon's medical cause of death was complications of blunt head trauma.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to allow criminal proceedings to conclude.

Mr Wilson said: "We will now await the developments in relation to any police investigation.

"What would typically happen is if a decision is made to prosecute somebody for homicide, be it murder or manslaughter, we're invited to suspend our investigation until the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

"If the court receives that notification from the police and the Crown Prosecution Service then I will formally confirm with the family as to whether I plan to suspend our inquest which is highly likely that I will."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Rhys Jones, 26, of Hampton Street, Cannock, Staffordshire was arrested and charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He’s been remanded in custody.

"We are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further charge."