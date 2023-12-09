Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Victoria Grimes joined the stars at the show

Celebrities from across the globe say they were "very happy" to be invited to Manchester for the annual Chanel Métiers D'Art fashion show.

Actor Hugh Grant told ITV News he "loves Manchester" while sitting next to actor Tilda Swinton, who said her favourite part about the city was Coronation Street.

She said: "You asked me earlier what I love most about Manchester and I would say Coronation Street."

Hugh Grant attended the show with wife Anna. Credit: PA

It was a first for the city to host the high-profile fashion event, with a 600-strong guest list including legendary models and TV personalities.

Model Kristen McMenamy told ITV: "I see all the people in the streets, its like a big thing!

"Down the street, I knew it was outside I didn't know it was on the street.

"It's just brilliant, I love the atmosphere."

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Saffie Khan leave the Chanel Metiers d'Art show after party at Victoria Baths in Manchester Credit: PA

The infamous Manchester rain was out in full force on the day, with the downpours remaining pretty constant across the event.

When asked if she was coping with the weather, Kristen said: "I'm from Buffalo, I'm fine. I mean, who needs a jacket today?"

Model and TV presenter Alexa Chung leaving the after show party at Manchester's Victoria Baths. Credit: PA

Another model on that guest list was Alexa Chung, who was "so happy to be here".

She said: "It's so cool, I think it's brilliant to celebrate the history of Manchester.

"And it's really nice to have something like this kind of shindig going on."

Cars queue to collect attendees fro the Chanel Metiers d'Art show after party at Victoria Baths in Manchester Credit: PA

The show was followed by a star studded after party at Victoria Baths in Harpurhey, where bemused residents and members of the public gathered outside as blacked out people carriers ferried invited guests to the bash.

Members of the public outside Victoria Baths in Manchester, where the Chanel Metiers d'Art show after party was held. Credit: PA

The runway show itself only lasted around 15 minutes, but Manchester City Council Deputy Leader Luthfur Rahman OBE said the impact of the show will be felt by the city "for quite some time".

He said: "It speaks volumes about the regard in which Manchester is already held across the world, but more importantly it also sends a clear signal to international businesses and the international visitor economy that Manchester is the place to be.

"It's impossible at this stage to even begin to quantify the economic impact hosting the event has had on the city, or to put a figure on it.

Movie star Tilda Swinton leaving the after show party Credit: PA

"The true impact will involve not just the direct spend and income generated within the city over these last few weeks leading up to and during the event, but also the longer-term benefits that will come from the massive boost to Manchester's profile that CHANEL has given the city, that in turn translates into more visitors coming to see what Manchester has to offer, and more businesses choosing to invest here.

Manchester music star Bugzy Malone leaving the after show party Credit: PA

"It has been without doubt quite a moment for Manchester, not least coming as it does off the back of many other significant moments for the city this year, that together place Manchester in absolute pole position on the world's stage for the years ahead."

Chanel has now released a film of the full show.

