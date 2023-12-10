A police car burst into flames just moments after an officer got out to speak to someone.

It is believed the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was conducting routine enquiries in Reddish, Stockport, when the incident happened.

A witness said there there was a loud bang after the officer got out of the car, before it then burst into flames.

Adam Howard said: "A copper got out, knocked on someone's door. He heard a bang, turned round, car in flames."

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and images from the scene show bright orange flames emerging from the Ford's bonnet.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene to help put the fire out. Credit: MEN Media

Plumes of smoke were also seen a fire crew got the blaze under control. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) confirmed it was called out to the scene of a car fire shortly after 7pm on 8 December.

The fire happened outside a house on Lindfield Road, near the junction with Betley Road.

A GMFRS spokesperson added: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

“The scene was then handed to colleagues at GMP. Crews were in attendance for just over 20 minutes.”

A GMP spokesperson added: "We are grateful for the assistance of a passing GMFRS vehicle for quickly bringing the fire under control."