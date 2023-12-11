Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Journalist Paul Crone

One of Cheshire's longest serving midday assistants has celebrated her 80th birthday at the school she's worked in for more than three decades.

Glenys, who is still a "firm favourite" with the school children, has been working as a midday assistant at Ashdene Primary School in Wilmslow for 36 years.

The pupils said: "She spreads happiness wherever she goes, she sorts out activities that we all like and she always has a smile on her face"

Glenys initially only took up the job for a fortnight, but immediately loved the job and "never wanted to leave".

She said: "I love the children to bits, even the naughty ones.

"I love the stories they tell me and I feel like I'm part of a family."

Kirsty Gerrity, Head Teacher at Ashdene Primary, said: "She is our longest standing member of staff.

"She spends a lot of time with the children and spends a lot of time playing with them and she brings the lunchtimes here to life."

Glenys enjoyed a special celebration at the job she loves with an extra slice of birthday cake and a song from the children.

