Comedian Peter Kay played three secret shows to "elated" fans in Bolton over the weekend, the first time he's performed in his hometown in twenty years.

Kay took time out of his new UK tour to perform at the Octagon Theatre, where he worked in the box office as a teenager.

The three two-hour shows, on Sunday 10 December, raised more than £80,000 for the Octagon, which relies on donations and funding to stay open.

The comedian performed material about growing up in Bolton and working at the Octagon.

An audience member who watched the gig said: "We’re both Bolton born and bred and it was brilliant to see him supporting the Octagon."

Another said it was like "being sat in Peter Kay's living room having a good old chinwag!"

Fans queueing outside the theatre before the show. Credit: Octagon Theatre

Tickets for the gigs "sold out within minutes" after being made available to the theatre's members, patrons and mailing list subscribers, the venue said.

Octagon Chief Executive Roddy Gauld said Kay's support would help keep community work going and keep ticket prices down.

The shows sold out within minutes. Credit: Octagon Theatre

Roddy Gauld said: "We had an incredible day on Sunday with three shows by Peter Kay. Over one thousand people got the chance to be part of a hilarious, exclusive, and up-close performance with one of Britain’s best loved comedians, here in his hometown.

"We’re a charity and rely upon fundraising. Every pound allows us to create more magical,creative experiences on and off stage for young people and communities in Bolton andbeyond.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Peter for his support and to Carrs Pasties, who sponsored the shows.

"Peter was a member of our Youth Theatre before working in our box office, and his talentand passion for comedy was clear then. So, you never know who you’ll meet when you book a ticket or see a show here!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...