A manhunt is underway in Liverpool after three people were stabbed and slashed in a "targeted attack".

Two men and a woman, all in their 30s, were attacked at a property on Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth, at about 1pm on Sunday.

All three were taken to hospital, Merseyside Police said.

The search is underway to find the suspect, who is known to the victims. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said "It appears to be a targeted attack and the suspect is known to the victims.

"This is a shocking incident that has left three people in hospital and we are determined to find the person responsible.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward to help with our investigation.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward as a matter of urgency."

He said police will remain in the area to reassure residents and to continue with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to message Merseyside Police’s social media desk via X (formerly Twitter) @MerPolCC quoting log number 415 of 10 December.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.