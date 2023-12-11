Widow blames death of husband from Covid on the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak's Eat out to Help Out scheme served up half price meals just weeks after the first full national lockdown ended.

It was no joke for those who think it helped spread Covid like Amanda Pape in Altrincham.

Her husband Bob died from the virus. He fell ill the day after a long weekend in Birmingham with his wife and children where they made the most of the scheme by going to restaurants.

Amanda said: "He was a very very special person who is a statistic.

"The timing coincided almost too perfectly for it to have been anywhere else because when we were in Manchester we stuck to our bubble and we stuck to it very very closely because my parents are elderly and infirm.

Bob Pape went on a city break to Birmingham, making the most of the then Chancellor's discount scheme

"So I can't really see how it can have been anywhere else."

Amanda watched as the Prime Minister began his appearance at the Covid Inquiry with an apology. Rishi Sunak said: "I just wanted to start by saying how deeply sorry I am to all of those who lost loved ones, family members through the pandemic and also all those who suffered."

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty nicknamed it "eat out to help out the virus"

While Former Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance told the inquiry:

"I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk, and I think that would have been known by ministers."

"But they've not said that to me. I've not seen that and as I've said they had ample opportunity to raise those concerns between the announcement of this scheme and its implementation. None of them chose to do so and I think they have said that this was in no way shape or form responsible for a second wave."

Back in Altrincham, Amanda, who voted Conservative in 2019, thinks Sunak should've known better: "What I want him to admit is that he made a mistake.

"He made an economic decision, which is all I can see Eat Out To Help Out being, and that as a direct consequence of that, many many thousands of people died."

Rishi Sunak giving evidence at the Covid Inquiry

As it stands Amanda says she won't back the Tories again.

She's lost her husband and now the Prime Minister looks to have lost the respect of some who might have supported him.