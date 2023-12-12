A dental manager has been jailed for stealing a quarter of a million pounds from her practice - blaming it her colleagues with 'drugs, debts and family issues'.

Lisa Marie Jones, 55, spent the money on luxury handbags and shoes after paying herself up to £8,000 a month, more than six times her actual wage of £1,200.

Jones, who worked a 16 hour week, blamed colleagues at the Ormskirk practice when she was caught, before then saying she had been given the money as part of a secret love affair with the owner.

After being charged in 2018, she eventually admitted fraud and false accounting charges, totalling £282,958, in 2023, and was jailed for six years and nine months at Preston Crown Court.

Sentencing her, Judge Graham Knowles KC said: "For seven more years you denied what you had done and blamed others for what you had done until eventually you changed your plea to guilty.

" You abused your role and abused their trust."

The court heard Jones, from Scarisbrick, was employed as a practice manager from the 1980s until 2016 at Mansion House Dental Practice.

She was responsible for the payroll and finances of the business.

In 2000, dentist John Howarth took over the practice after working there for two years.

Jones continued in her position with an agreement any overtime would be paid in time off.

Mr Howarth worked an extra 52 hours a month to keep the business running, but was unaware Jones was adding numbers to her cheques after they had been signed off.

He sold the business to dentist Chris Fair after having a breakdown at home in 2014 and told his wife "enough was enough".

In taking over the business Mr Fair wanted to phase out cheques and begin digital banking, however Jones started changing payroll records, increasing her hourly rate of pay and the number of hours she worked.

Cecilia Pritchard, prosecuting, said: "Over a long period of years the defendant defrauded the practice, covering the time when it was owned by both Mr Howarth and Mr Fair."

In 2016, Mr Fair noticed money was missing from the company accounts and hired a financial investigator.

The investigation concluded Jones had taken £282,958 she was not entitled to and was later dismissed for gross misconduct.

Jones appealed against her sacking, in which she blamed colleagues and made false claims about having an affair with Mr Howarth.

In 2018, Jones was charged with fraud and false accounting and pleaded guilty in 2023.

Jones was jailed at Preston Crown Court. Credit: LancsLive

Mr Howarth says he was traumatised by Jones' lied about him, which he had to discuss with his wife.

"I was heartbroken", he said. "I felt I didn't know Lisa at all.

"Not only had she stolen from me, she told lies that affected my family. She has no remorse and I could not believe she would stoop so low.

"Lisa robbed me and her colleagues of pay rises on many occasions. She robbed me of a large part of my pension when I sold the practice.

"Her actions have inevitably affected my stability and trust in people, and I have lost opportunities I could have had with my children and family."

Mr Fair told the court he found face to face meetings and phone calls with his former employee difficult as Jones lied and was emotionally manipulating.

He said: "Realising there had been a theft from the practice was a huge shock to me. Our staff were all long standing and I developed friendships with them.

"I thought I knew them all and could trust them all. Realising who was responsible highlighted the breach of trust and the charade of professionalism and friendship.

"I realised I had been underpaying John (Howarth) for two years. This resulted in me owing John £40,000 which I had to take out a loan to pay."

He said his mental health suffered which led to using sleeping pills.

Peter Gimour, defending, said following her dismissal Jones continued to work at another business and was well thought of and trusted.

Judge Graham Knowles KC, sentencing, said: "For seven years you defrauded two dentists who employed and trusted you.

"You defrauded them of more than a quarter of a million pounds.

"For seven more years you denied what you had done and blamed others for what you had done until eventually you changed your plea to guilty.

"You abused your role and abused their trust."That continued until Mr Fair smelled a rat and called in investigators at a cost. You falsely blamed colleagues, citing what you said about drug habits or debts or family issues.

"That led to unpleasant protracted investigations against wholly innocent people."When police found the true depth of your criminality and plundering of the business, you kept up your denials."The judge said Jones, of Heatons Bridge Road, Scarisbrick, showed no remorse and aggravated the offences through her lies about others.

He jailed her for six years and nine months for fraud with 32 months to run concurrently for false accounting.