ITV Granada Reports' Paul Crone spoke to a father and daughter duet.

A musically gifted father and daughter are pairing up in hope of becoming only the second duet in history to claim a number one single - after Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967.

Poppy Fletcher and dad Craig recorded their first track 'December 24th' from an old textile mill in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester.

The pair, from Lees in Oldham, are members of the Guilty Men band and are aiming to knock off competition for a number one hit by Christmas.

Poppy, who has always enjoyed singing, said: "I always grew up singing and everyone else kind of played around me, so I'm the lazy musician really.

"Everyone plays for me and I just sing along.

"It was lovely, it's the first time for sure. We've always sang around the house but I feel like it's lovely to have some tangible evidence, it was nice looking over and him being apart of it."

Craig understands the value of a good Christmas record, he said: "I think probably because it comes round every year, if you ever hate a Christmas song it's like a boomerang it just keeps coming back to you.

"I think Noddy Holder the king of Christmas songs will never ever regret writing these piece of musics."

Speaking about his daughter Poppy, he added: "She was in there singing and we all went 'I think she's nailed that, it's exactly what the tune required'."

