Video report by Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef

Work to transform a derelict building into a world-class film and TV campus has officially began.

The iconic former Littlewoods building, on Edge Lane in Liverpool, dates back to the 1930s with £17 million expected to be spent on the massive restoration project.

Liverpool is the most filmed-in city outside of London with the city being the location for an array of popular TV, film and music features, including the music video for Taylor Swift's song "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)".

As well as movies including The Batman, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Fast & Furious 6.

The building was badly damaged by a fire in 2018. Credit: ITV News

The former headquarters of the Littlewoods Pools was badly damaged in a fire in 2018 and it is expected the first phase of the restoration will run until summer 2024.

The work began on 12 December and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram joined the team on site.

He said: "Today takes us one massive step closer to turning that vision into reality and staking a claim as the Hollywood of the North and I can’t wait to see this development start to take shape.”

Social impact developers Capital & Centric have started the work, and joint Managing Director John Moffatt, said: “Whilst Liverpool is the UK’s most filmed location outside London, the city needs to keep upping the ante.

He added: "Not only will The Littlewoods Project draw in productions, it will unlock opportunities in the creative sectors for locals for years to come.

"Having submitted detailed plans to Liverpool City Council last month, getting started on site is a major moment and the beginning of realising shared ambitions for the Littlewoods Project."

The plans include spaces for offices, workshops, studio support facilities and an education facility, as well as the new sound stages which are expected to take around a year to be operational.

The team celebrating the start of work on 12 December. Credit: The Littlewoods Project

Once complete, tenants and visitors will also be able to take in spectacular views across the city from a new roof garden, with a working clock reinstated on the iconic tower.

There are also plans to make the building more accessible to surrounding communities, transforming the former canteen into a multi-purpose screening and performance zone, which will be open up to the public out of hours.

It will feature five small format cinema screens, an outdoor performance space and foodhall.

