A "dangerous predator" who subjected three children to "horrific sexual abuse" when he was a teenager and later raped a vulnerable man has been jailed.

Warren Templeton, 40, from Burnley, abused an eight-year-old boy in 2000, before attacking an 11-year-old girl and another child.

Templeton also made inappropriate comments towards her and manipulated her for his own sexual gratification, Lancashire Police said.

The 40-year-old was a teenager at the time of the offending against his child victims.

More than a decade later, he raped a vulnerable man in his 30s.

Templeton pleaded guilty earlier this year to a number of sexual offences against his child victims. He denied the offences against the adult victim, but was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Burnley Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail with an extended licence period of five years after a judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DS Martyn Hargreaves of Lancashire Police said: "A dangerous man has been sentenced for sexual offences against children and the rape and sexual assaults of an adult male.

"The sexual offending against all these victims has had a profound effect on their lives and I hope this sentence will help them to recover from their ordeal.

"Templeton pleaded not guilty to the offences against the adult male and so this victim had to endure a court trial. Templeton has shown no remorse for his actions. I hope this sentence goes a long way to re-assuring the public that Lancashire Constabulary will pursue those accused of sexual offences and I would encourage any victims of sexual offences to come forward and receive support they may need."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...