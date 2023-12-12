Tyson Fury and his brothers must pay nearly £100,000 after a judge ruled they were liable for unpaid tax over the use of land at a house he owns in Cheshire.

Cheshire East Council took the world heavyweight boxing champion and his brothers Shane and John to court for not paying business rates for land they owned in Styal since April 2021.

None of the trio attended a hearing at Cheshire Magistrates’ Court to settle the dispute but their father, John Snr, gave evidence to say he had previously transferred his ownership of the site at Moss Lane to them.

The court heard he rented a storage yard, close to Manchester Airport, for £600 per month to Babakir Elmosbah.

Elmosbah said he was director of a firm which used the site for a valet parking service for holiday-makers, to and from the airport.

However, District Judge John McGarva said the respondents – the Fury brothers – had “not got anywhere near establishing a prima facie case” that the company, Holiday Car Parks Manchester Ltd, were in actual occupation of the premises.

He ordered the Furys, who live in Morecambe, Lancashire, to pay the business rates bill of £82,166.85, together with the council’s court costs of £17,206.

Mr Fury Snr left the court after he gave evidence and did not return to hear the judge’s ruling.

