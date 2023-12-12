Play Brightcove video

Union group Nautilus says industrial action is "increasingly likely" for ferry workers as they criticise latest 'fire and rehire' move by Steam Packet Company.

The Isle of Man ferry company has been in dispute with Nautilus since they set out new work conditions, which would see ferry workers live on-board, rather than going home after working hours.

Garry Elliot, Head of Governance and Compliance at Nautilus International has called for the Isle of Man government to "condemn the use of fire and rehire tactics".

In a statement to ferry workers, Brian Thomson Managing Director of Steam Packet said: "If agreement to the LOB arrangements cannot be reached, we will need to then consider giving notice to terminate your current employment contract and offer re-engagement on new contracts that incorporate the LOB arrangements as set out in the FAQ.”

Crew members have until 22 December to accept the changes to their contracts.

The new 'Manxman' ferry has been built with live on-board facilities for crew members. Credit: Steam Packet Company

In response to the announcement, Garry said: “Steam Packet Company are, yet again, using bullying tactics to force their will on our members into accepting contractual changes that would see them lose over 70 days per year with their families.

“Steam Packet have told our members that if they do not agree to these fundamental changes they will be sacked and offered a new contract; this is fire and rehire.

“Unfortunately, the sheer intransigence of the company, refusing independent arbitration and threatening fire and rehire, means industrial action and disruption to Steam Packet services is increasingly likely."

A vote for industrial action among ferry workers is open until 18 December.

Nautilus are seeking to discuss the row over work conditions with the Isle of Man Treasury Minister.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been contacted for further comment.