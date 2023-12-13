The family of a man who was stabbed to death have released a tribute to "a loving, beautiful soul."

Liam Humphreys, 28, was stabbed in a flat in Toxteth on Sunday 10 December 2023. He later died in hospital.

Liam, who is from Liverpool, was described by his family as "amazing" and "so, so loved."

In a tribute, Liam’s family, said: "Our Teddy bear Liam died on 10th December."He was the most caring, loving beautiful soul. The light has gone from our lives, the room has gone dark forever and the world a more empty place. There is no light left for us."As a family we are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Liam. He was amazing and so, so loved and will be forever missed."

Liam Humphreys' family described him as a "the most caring, loving beautiful soul." Credit: Merseyside Police

As well as Liam, another man and a woman were also stabbed in the same attack.

The man, who is in his 30s, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The woman, also aged in her 30s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Merseyside Police believe the attack was targeted and done by someone known to the three victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “We are determined to find the male responsible for this attack and we will be relentless in our pursuit.

"The local community will be concerned by this incident, but please be assured that our investigation is ongoing to find him and remove him from our streets.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and if you live in the area or were driving past at the time, please review your CCTV or dashcam footage to see if you captured anything significant."

