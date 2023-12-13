The Chairman of Oldham Athletic will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean again at the age of 73 to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Frank Rothwell, whose family rescued the football club from going out of business, is hoping to raise £1 million.

Frank will row from the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

It will be the second time Frank has raced across the Atlantic. In 2021 aged 70 he became the oldest person to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. His raised £1.1 million for the charity’s vital work.

Frank completed the previous Atlantic Ocean rowing challenge in 56 days, this time he's aiming to complete the 3,000 mile voyage in 49 days.

Frank Rothwell broke the record for the oldest man to row the Atlantic when he previously took on the challenge aged 70

He is undertaking the huge challenge once more in honour of his brother-in-law Roger, who passed away during his first row, and close friend Phill, both of whom died from the disease.

Aiming to raise another £1 million for dementia research this time around, Frank has named his boat ‘For A Cure,’ to reflect the charity’s mission – to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia – a cause very close to his heart.

Frank said: “I’ve lost two people to this heartbreaking disease.

“Earlier this year, my best mate, Phil, passed away with Alzheimer’s. We did so much together, and he was a bloke I loved and respected.

“It was terrible to see him deteriorate so quickly. When the rowing gets tough and I’m missing my wife, Judith, and home, I’ll think about Phil. That’s what will motivate me to keep going.”

Wrexham AFC owners and Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have voiced their support for Frank and his fundraising with a message and donation to his JustGiving page.

Their generous donation has taken the amount raised so far to over £100,000.

In addition to his training with the boat, Frank has spent the last few months building his arm and leg strength, which will help him meet his goal of rowing for four hours at a time.

Frank has taken 140kg of food on board and will be living off sachets of dehydrated meals, mixed with water, 25kg of nuts, and turkey and stuffing crisps to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Frank is self-funding the whole trip, so all money raised will fund life-changing dementia research.

The race will take him away from family, friends and Oldham Athletic over Christmas and New Year.

Frank said: “It will be hard being away from home at Christmas and New Year, and I’ll miss family traditions while I’m away.

I had to keep the boat light, so I couldn’t take any Christmas presents with me. But the best gift to receive as a father and grandfather is a homemade card, which I’m looking forward to reading on Christmas Day.

“Thank you to everyone for your generous donations and messages of support so far. It is my hope that, together, we can raise £1 million to help Alzheimer’s Research UK find a cure for dementia and end the heartbreak it causes. See you in Antigua!”

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “On behalf of everyone here at Alzheimer’s Research UK, we want to send our best wishes to Frank for his Atlantic crossing.

“We’re so grateful for Frank’s dedication to our cause, and the generous donations made to his JustGiving page.

"It’s the courage and kindness from ordinary people like Frank and his supporters who will take us one step closer to a world free from the fear, harm, and heartbreak of dementia.

“We’re hugely excited to be able to follow your latest adventure, Frank, and we look forward to your Atlantic updates.”

