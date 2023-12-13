Murder investigation launched after body of missing man found in Salford

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Salford.

The man, who has now been identified as Tanyaradzwa Julius Matara, was found dead near a house in Higher Broughton on Thursday 7 December 2023.

The 43-year-old had been reported missing since the end of October.

Greater Manchester Police officers found Mr Matara's body on land between Great Cheetham Street West, and Salford & Broughton Cricket & Football Club.

Two men were arrested at the scene and a third man was later arrested, all on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Firstly, I would like to pass on my condolences to the family of Julius at this extremely distressing time and would ask that they are left alone to grieve the passing of their loved one.

“The Force has been searching for Julius after he was circulated as a high-risk missing person at the end of October and everyone had been working had to locate him and this is a truly sad ending.

“As you would have seen from previous updates, we have been conducting our enquiries to gather as much information as we can to paint a picture into how Julius sadly died.

“I would like to thank the community in Salford who have been patient with us during our searches, I understand this is a deeply concerning case for the residents in the area."

