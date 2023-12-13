A Merseyside Police Officer has crashed his car through a family's front garden, allegedly while on drugs.

The 27-year-old man, described as a student officer, was off-duty when the crash happened around 7am on Tuesday, November 14, at the junction of Menlove Avenue and Queens Drive in Mossley Hill, Liverpool.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The aftermath of the crash Credit: Liverpool Echo

Darren and Melissa Smith, along with their children, were in the house when the car smashed through a barrier and careered across the pavement into their garden wall.

Darren, 51, said he was upstairs when he heard the sound of a loud bang coming from outside, while his children were getting ready for school.

He said if the crash had happened half an hour later "the kids would have been walking to school, it could have been horrendous."

Melissa, 50, said: "It's all of the what ifs of what could have happened. It's not unusual for us not to have a car there. Everyone is alright, that's the main thing. This is just damage."

A brick from the garden wall smashed through the window. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A brick from the garden wall smashed their front window.

Merseyside Police's Professional Standards Department are now investigating the crash, and the officer involved has been suspended.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Baker, Head of Professional Standards, said: "The officer was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and drink/drug driving. He was questioned by detectives and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"He has also been suspended from duty while the investigation is ongoing and therefore it would be inappropriate for me to comment further in relation to this case.”

DCS Baker added: “Merseyside Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to those who drive a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs. It is completely unacceptable to get behind the wheel while inebriated as this affects your ability to drive safely."

