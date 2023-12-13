A teen accused of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has said he was going to "the toilet behind some trees" when she was killed.

The defendant, known as Boy Y, gave evidence for the first time in the trial. He explained his version of the events leading up to Brianna's death, as well as the killing itself and his actions in the days that followed.

Brianna, from Birchwood, Warrington, was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.

A girl and a boy, both now aged 16, identified only as Girl X and Boy Y, are on trial for the murder at Manchester Crown Court. They were fifteen at the time of Brianna's death, and so neither defendant can be named because of their ages.

Boy Y began giving his evidence on day 13 of the trial, in highly unusual circumstances, typing on a keyboard, sat behind a desk in a side room of the courtroom with his answers spoken by an intermediary sat beside him, and watched by the jury in the courtroom by video-link.

Jurors have been told boy Y has "gradually stopped speaking" to anyone apart from his mother following his arrest and had been diagnosed with selective mutism, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

The two teenagers deny murdering Brianna Ghey Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

His defence, Richard Littler KC, began by asking him: "Did you stab Brianna Ghey?"

Boy Y replied: "No."

He then blamed Girl X for the murder.

He said he personally witnessed her stabbing Brianna with his knife, which she had asked him to bring to the park.

Mr Littler said: “Was there a plan to stab Brianna?”

Boy Y said: “Girl X had a plan to stab Brianna, I did not.”

He said he did not take her plan seriously as she was “always talking about murder and nothing happens”.

Boy Y denied any animosity towards Brianna because she was transgender.

Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther, arriving at court for the first day of the trial

He said he gave the knife to Girl X, who put it in her waistband, before Brianna arrived in Culcheth and the three walked to the park.

Boy Y said: “I didn’t think she would try to seriously harm anyone.”

He said that just before Brianna died, he went to relieve himself behind a nearby tree. He then heard clothes rustling, a thud and a “puncturing” sound.

Mr Littler said: “Did you look to see what the sound might be?”

Boy Y replied: “I saw girl X stabbing BG (Brianna Ghey). She was on the floor.

“At least three times, however I wasn’t trying to count.”

Mr Littler continued: “How were you feeling at this stage?”

Boy Y replied: “I hadn’t registered how I was feeling so I do not know. I stood still.”

He told the court he walked towards Brianna and saw blood, which was “everywhere” on the floor and around the victim.

He said he put his hands on Brianna to see what had happened and got “lots” of blood on them.

Dog walkers then came upon the scene and Girl X told him “we’ve got to run”.

Boy Y said he asked why Girl X had stabbed Brianna and was told: “She had tried to get me to break up with my boyfriend and that is unforgivable”.

He said that while leaving the park, she handed him back the knife, which the jury has previously heard was later found by police in his bedroom with his DNA on the handle and Brianna’s blood on the blade.

Brianna with her mum; Esther Ghey Credit: Family handout

He said he could not tell his parents what happened, due to his autism and “not being able to express" himself easily.

The court heard he carried out an internet search on information for victims and witnesses.

He said: “I was searching because I was planning on telling the police, I just didn’t know how.”

He told officers “I can explain” when he was arrested because he was planning on telling them, he said.

Mr Littler asked why he did not tell them Girl X had used his knife.

He said: “I was scared of being told off by the police.”

He said he did not want to hurt Brianna and did not think that Girl X would hurt her.

He added: “I did not encourage or want girl X to hurt anyone with the knife.”

His father, a manager in industry, and mother, who works in the creative industries, were both sat in court listening to his evidence.

The trial continues.