A schoolboy who disappeared in 2017 in Spain with his mother and grandfather, has reportedly been found alive in the South of France.

11-year-old, Alex Batty from Oldham, failed to return home from a holiday to Spain in October with his mother Melanie Batty, 37, and his grandfather David Batty, 58.

Now, more than six years after his disappearance, reports from France, on Wednesday 13 December, say Alex may have been found.

At the time Alex went missing the schoolboy's grandmother, Susan Caruana, said she believed her daughter and ex-husband took him to live an "alternative lifestyle" abroad.

Alex's mother Melanie Batty, 37, and his grandfather David Batty, 58. Credit: Oldham Times/PA Wire

La Depeche, a local French paper, said Alex had turned up in Revel, near Toulouse.

It is reported that the now 17-year-old escaped a rural community living in the Pyrenees and was picked up by a lorry driver after days of hiking.

He is said to be with social services in France after the concerned lorry driver called the police.

Alex with his mum Melanie and grandfather David.

His mum, Melanie, and grandfather, David, have not been located but are wanted by police in connection with Alex’s disappearance.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) says it is in contact with French authorities to establish the authenticity of the report.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

In a statement, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting a British national in France and are in contact with local authorities.”

