Hiro the Collie cross returned to rescue centre in Merseyside

A "lively" pooch needs a forever home after he was returned to a rescue centre in January this year.

Hiro, who is a Collie cross, was adopted from Dogs Trust Merseyside in 2015 but was recently returned to the charity after his owner died.

When the 8-year-old was handed over to the team this year, the rehoming centre staff instantly recognised him.

The playful pup had been rehomed by the charity when he was just 14-weeks-old. Unfortunately after his owner passed away, he found himself back in the care of the charity.

Almost a year later, he is still waiting to find a family and home of his own.

Dogs Trust Merseyside have thrown a birthday party for him as he turns eight, sharing one heartfelt wish – that the new year will bring a new start for Hiro and he won’t be marking a year without a forever home.

Dogs Trust Merseyside have thrown a birthday party for Hiro as he turns eight. Credit: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust describes Hiro as a " happy" and "lively boy".

Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says:

“Hiro is absolutely gorgeous and long-standing members of staff recognised him instantly. He was a much-loved dog and it is so sad that he is back with us, but we really thought he’d find a new home quickly. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case so on his birthday we made him feel even more special than usual by throwing him a party.”

"On the big day, Hiro enjoyed special foodie treats and opened presents including balls and squeaky toys but he is still waiting for the best present he could receive - a new home to call his own.

"Hiro is looking for a home where he will be the only pet, but he could live with older teenagers. He loves to be on the go playing fetch or a game of tug and although he likes to get to know people gradually, once he knows you, he loves to be made a fuss of and will be a loyal friend for life. He has Addisons Disease which requires medication, but the condition doesn’t affect him day-to-day, and he is a happy, lively boy."

Georgina adds: “Hiro has seen hundreds of dogs head home with new families this year and we would love him to soon be the one we are waving a fond farewell to.

“He really is a lovely boy to spend time with and after seven years in a loving home he is more than used to family life so we are confident that he’ll settle in quickly and it won’t be long before his new family can’t remember life without him.

“If 2024 could begin with us seeing Hiro starting the next chapter of his life with a family who will love him as much as his previous family did, it would mean all our birthday, and Christmas, wishes for him have come true.”

