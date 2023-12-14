A man from Liverpool has been jailed for killing a flight attendant in a collision in August last year near John Lennon Airport. Kieran Cooney, of Blackrod Avenue in Speke, was sentenced to three years in prison and a six and a half year driving ban at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 14 December.

Cinzia Ceravolo, from south Liverpool, was hit by Kieran's Ford Focus while walking on Hale Road close to the junction with the airport.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance crews with serious head injuries after the crash on 22 August. Italian national Cinzia was an air stewardess with Ryanair and had lived in the UK for several years.

Cinzia Ceravolo died after she was struck by a car near Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Credit: Family photo

Merseyside Police have awarded Cinzia the Order of St John after her family, who were living in southern Italy, allowed Cinzia's organs to be donated.

In a statement Cinzia’s mother Marisa said: “We were told that Cinzia would not be able to recover from her injuries so we did what she would have wanted, we made sure her organs could give life to other people.“He did not only destroy Cinzia's life but that of a whole family, and many friends and relatives mourn her because she was a special human being, a generous woman who gave life to three English boys with her donated organs.”

Cooney was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving and a subsequent investigation found that Cooney had also been using his mobile phone.

It was revealed that Cooney was attempting to send a one-word text message when the incident occurred, as well as having cocaine in his system.

Detective Constable Jack Hearnden said: "That single word message combined with the fact that Cooney had illicit drugs in his blood cost Cinzia her life."

Senior Crown Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said: “This case serves as a reminder that the use of a mobile phone when driving and the taking of drugs can have tragic consequences.

"The family of Ms Ceravolo have written about her love of the culture and music of England, particularly Liverpool, and why she chose to make her home here.

"She was clearly loved deeply by all who knew her. I would like to take this opportunity to offer my most sincere condolences to the friends and family of Miss Ceravolo.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...