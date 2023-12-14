A cabinet minister has said "nonsense bureaucracy" has prevented previously promised funding for mental health support from reaching Brianna Ghey's bereaved classmates.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had pledged to provide funding for mental health support for Brianna's classmates in February 2023, but there has been little progress since.

The 16-year-old was found with fatal stab wounds in Linear Park, Culceth, a village near Warrington, on February 11.

The trial of two 16-year-old teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, is taking place at Manchester Crown Court. Both deny murder.

Charlotte Nichols said: “It was agreed in June between No 10, the Treasury, the Department for Education and Birchwood High School that this would take the form of a package of funding for the school to cover the cost of mental health professionals working with students and staff.

“It’s now December, the trial in the national media spotlight is causing enormous welfare pressures in the school community and this funding has still not been received."

Charlotte Nichols went on to claim that the Department of Education has been unable to fund Rishi Sunak's promise because they are not sure where the money should come from.

She ended her statement by calling for the Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, to intervene and "ensure the Prime Minister's promise is upheld."

Ms Mourdaunt replied: “I will most certainly do that and I think the Secretary of State for Education (Gillian Keegan) would want to cut through what sounds like nonsense bureaucracy and make sure people get what they need.

“I will do it immediately after this questions (session).”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...