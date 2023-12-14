Play Brightcove video

Catherine Hudson and Charlotte Wilmot are sentenced by Judge Robert Altham

A nurse who gave patients sedatives to keep them "quiet and compliant" has been jailed for more than seven years.

Catherine Hudson drugged two patients on the stroke unit where she worked for an "easy life" during work shifts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between April 2017 and November 2018.

She was found guilty on five counts of ill-treatment of patients & theft of medication.

Her co-worker, Charlotte Wilmot, was also jailed for three years for conspiring to administer a sedative to a third patient.

Sentencing Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: "The patients were as vulnerable as anyone could be.

"They couldn't leave the stroke unit, some of them found it difficult to make themselves understood.

"These defendants exploited them for an easy shift or amusement, to exercsie contemptuous power over them."

During their trial Preston Crown Court heard WhatsApp messages between Hudson and colleagues revealed a "culture of abuse" on the stroke unit.

In one exchange between the two nurses about an elderly male patient, Hudson wrote: "I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx".

In another, the court heard that she said: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx."

"If bed 5 starts he will b [sic] getting sedated to hell pmsfl (p*****g myself f****** laughing)," the Band 5 qualified nurse wrote in a further text message.

Hudson and Wilmot admitted conspiring to steal, with Hudson admitting a further offence of perverting the course of justice.

Following a trial, Hudson was found guilty of three counts of ill treatment and one count of conspiracy to ill-treat and Wilmot found guilty of conspiracy to ill-treat and encouraging Hudson to sedate a patient.

Hudson’s then partner, Marek Grabianowski, a band 7 nurse who at one stage ran the hospital's A&E department , conspired with Hudson to steal omeprazole, for his stomach cramps and zopiclone, a sedative medication, for Grabianowski’s father.

Police later uncovered evidence of a conversation between Hudson and Grabianowski discussing the disposal of the drugs that had been stolen.

They were heard flushing medication down the toilet and discussing destroying the batch numbers.

He pleaded guilty ahead of trial and has been jailed for 14 months for two counts of conspiracy to steal drugs from his employer, and perverting the course of justice.

The drug Zopliclone could be potentially harmful to vulnerable patients Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The nurses' actions only came to light after a student nurse saw what was happening during a placement on the ward in October 2018 and blew the whistle.

The student had been told by Hudson to give a difficult patient Zopiclone, a prescription-only sleeping pill which given inappropriately to vulnerable patients could be potentially harmful

When she queried it, knowing the patient hadn't been prescribed it, Hudson had told her no-one would find out, because the patient had a do not resuscitate order.

Covert recordings taken at her home, caught Hudson fuming about the whistleblower talking about a "hidden rule" to "take it to the grave".

"This stupid student", referring to the whistleblower "has spoiled this", she was heard saying.

When the police began investigating, it became apparent this was just the tip of the iceberg.

So lax were the restrictions of prescription only drugs on the stroke unit, staff would help themselves or steal drugs to supply to others. Credit: Lancashire Police

Two further healthcare professionals, who previously pleaded guilty to several offences, were sentenced in October 2022.

Matthew Pover, 39, of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, had earlier admitted two offences of theft by employee, supplying a Class C controlled drug and being concerned in offer to supply Class C controlled drug.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence of 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months and 280 hours unpaid work together with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Victoria Holehouse, 31, of Riverside Drive, Hambleton, admitted one offence of conspiring to steal from employer.

She was given a community order for 18 months, 175 hours unpaid work and a victim surcharge of £85.

The Chief Executive of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has admitted the nurses' conduct was "inappropriate and unacceptable" and said sorry to patients, their families and colleagues who were affected.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Today’s sentencing reflect the serious abuse of trust, both from staff towards patients and staff towards the hospital with the theft of drugs.

“The families of the victims expected their loved ones to be looked after and cared for in a place of safety. The reality was the opposite.

“Hudson and Wilmot ill-treated patients without care or compassion, laughing when they came to harm and drugging them to keep them quiet so that they could have an easy shift.

“The risks associated with these callous acts were obvious – inappropriately sedating elderly stroke patients could lead to added health complications and even death.

“For a loved one to enter hospital is often a difficult and worrying time for their relatives. For two nurses to behave this way is sickening. They were both fully aware of the risks, which makes their behaviour even harder to comprehend.

“Hudson’s offending was particularly calculated, all while portraying herself as a role model nurse. This could not be further from the truth.

“Our investigation found further evidence of offending from other nurses, including Grabianowski, Pover and Holehouse, who admitted their guilt before trial.

“All those involved were removed from the hospital and will never be allowed to work in the care profession again.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to the victims and their families, for the way that they have supported this investigation and to the investigative team, which has worked tirelessly to help give justice to those involved.”

