Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Pupils at a school in Manchester are gearing up to perform in the world's biggest children's choir.

Children at Seymour Road Academy in Droylsden will be joining 642 other schools across the North West for the Young Voices gig in Manchester Arena.

Around 5000 other schools will also take part in Young Voices at various arenas across the UK in February 2024.

Amelia Clapson McBride is the Young voices teacher at Seymour Road Academy. Credit: ITV News

Amelia Clapson McBride is the Young voices teacher at Seymour Road Academy and said the children are "doing amazing" during their rehearsals.

She said: "They're doing amazing. They are so excited. As soon as we told them about the opportunity in September, they were absolutely over the moon."

She continued: "It's such a fantastic opportunity. it's something the children would never normally have the opportunity.

"I was there last year and the atmosphere in the stadium, I mean, you can't explain it."

"Singing for children's mental health, for their confidence, it works wonders and I've seen so many children flourish doing young voices."

Here's what Pupils at Seymour Road Academy had to say about taking part in the Young Voices Concert:

Play Brightcove video

Rapper MC Grammar will be performing at Young Voices which teacher Ms Clapson McBride says the children are very excited to see as they watch his videos in class regularly.

Debbie Frater, Principal at Seymour Road Academy said: "Being part of Young Voices as a school is so important.

"Singing plays such a massive part in our music curriculum because it can be perceived almost as a social glue, fostering a sense of community and makes the children feel like they are a part of something."